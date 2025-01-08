Freewheeling Trump sets out US territorial ambitions

Donald Trump threatened military action to secure the Panama Canal and economic force against neighboring Canada in meandering remarks Tuesday that drew firm and frosty responses from the two US allies.

Speaking after Congress certified his election victory, the Republican president-elect gathered reporters at his home in southern Florida to announce a $20 billion Emirati investment in US technology. But his remarks quickly became a rally-style rant as he returned at length to familiar campaign themes.

“Since we won the election, the whole perception of the whole world is different. People from other countries have called me. They said, ‘Thank you, thank you,’” Trump said as he set out his agenda for the coming four years.