Brazil election court to hear Bolsonaro case on 22 June

Former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro will go on trial on 22 June at Brazil’s top elections court on charges of abuse of power and misinformation, the court said Monday.

If convicted, the former Army captain could be barred from running for elected office.

Bolsonaro is being investigated for attacking the electoral courts and criticizing, without evidence, the reliability of electronic voting during a meeting with ambassadors last July, less than three months before the October presidential elections in which he was defeated by the current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.