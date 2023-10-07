Is the US strategy of engaging China working?

Early in the Biden administration, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed that the United States would only hold talks with China if they led to "tangible outcomes" to resolve disputes between the strategic rivals.

Two-and-a-half years later, that approach appears to have changed.

Since the start of the summer, the administration has embarked on a largely unreciprocated push to talk with Beijing, establishing working groups and sending three cabinet-level officials and its top climate envoy to Beijing.

The strategy, intended in part to salvage a relationship that fell to a dangerous level this year when the US shot down a Chinese spy balloon, could lead to a meeting between US president Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping in November, their first in a year.

"The goal truly is channels of communication and ensuring we don't veer into conflict - simple as that," said a senior Biden administration official. "Temperatures are lower than they were."

But critics say the approach carries its own risk: that the talks and working groups will only pull focus away from - and possibly delay - sanctions, export controls and competition.