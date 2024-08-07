Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'

Kamala Harris made her debut Tuesday with new White House running mate Tim Walz, who unleashed a stinging rebuke of their Republican rival Donald Trump, questioning his commitment to the country and skewering his record in office.

Hours after being announced on the Democratic ticket, the Minnesota governor took the stage with Vice President Harris in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, and signaled his intent to press the case aggressively against Trump.

"Donald Trump -- he sees the world differently. He doesn't know the first thing about service because he's too busy serving himself," Walz told a crowd of around 10,000 wildly cheering supporters in Philadelphia.

He accused Trump of deliberately weakening the economy for his own ends, mocking law and order, and sowing "chaos and division"

"He drove our economy into the ground, and make no mistake: violent crime was up under Donald Trump. That's not even counting the crimes he committed," Walz added, earning roars of laughter and boisterous applause.

With less than three months to go until election day, most Americans don't know who Walz is -- and he gave voters a glimpse of his personal story, describing his military service, his experiences as a public school teacher and his record in politics.

He spoke of his upbringing in the small town of Butte, Nebraska where he worked on the family farm and where community was a "way of life" with neighbors striving together "for the common good."