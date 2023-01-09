Brazil probes anti-democratic riots as world leaders condemn attacks

Brazil's Supreme Court removed the governor of Brasilia from office for 90 days over security failings that it said allowed thousands of backers of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro to ransack government buildings in the capital.

Tens of thousands of anti-democratic demonstrators on Sunday invaded the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace in the worst attack on Brazil's institutions since democracy was restored four decades ago, drawing global condemnation.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office on 1 January after a narrow October election win, promised to bring those responsible to justice, after demonstrators broke windows and furniture, destroyed art work and stole the original 1988 Constitution. Guns were seized from a presidential security office.

As well as removing the Brasilia governor for 90 days late on Sunday, Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to block accounts of users spreading anti-democratic propaganda.