VP pick Tim Walz lauds Kamala Harris at Democratic convention

Tim Walz introduced himself to millions of Americans on a star-studded night at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, as he accepted the nomination to be Kamala Harris’s White House running mate.

In a whirlwind quarter-hour address, Walz raced through the story of his middle-class upbringing in small town Nebraska, where he worked on the family farm, and described his experience teaching students who inspired him to go into politics.

“They saw in me what I had hoped to instill in them: a commitment to the common good, an understanding that we’re all in this together, and the belief that a single person can make a real difference for their neighbors,” he said as the crowd chanted “Coach Walz!”

The gloves came off as the 60-year-old Minnesota governor turned his fire on Republican nominee Donald Trump, accusing him of spending “all day insulting people and blaming others.”