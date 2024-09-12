Trump, Harris attend 9/11 memorial after brutal debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shook hands Wednesday at New York's 9/11 memorial to mark the anniversary of the attacks, briefly putting politics aside hours after they clashed in a fiery presidential debate.

The solemn display of unity was a stark contrast to the evening before, when the Democratic vice president forced the rattled Republican former president onto the defensive in a bruising televised encounter.

Any sense of harmony from the commemoration of the 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks is likely to be short-lived, with the US election still on a knife-edge with less than eight weeks to go, despite polls showing a crushing debate win for Harris.

The 78-year-old Trump came out swinging even before the ceremony, claiming -- without evidence -- in an interview with Fox News that the ABC News debate in Philadelphia was "rigged" against him.