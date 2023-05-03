Biden to dispatch 1,500 troops to Mexico border

Anticipating a potential surge in illegal immigration when Covid-19 border restrictions lift later this month, President Joe Biden’s administration will temporarily send 1,500 additional troops to help secure the US-Mexico border, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

This deployment of active-duty troops will supplement the work of the US Border Patrol, but they will not carry out law enforcement duties, only ground-based monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed.

The Pentagon on Tuesday approved the request for troops by Homeland Security, which manages the border.