Messi awarded US Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden

"The White House informed FIFA, who informed the club at the end of December that Leo was going to be awarded with this recognition," the statement read.

"Leo, through the club, sent a letter to the White House saying that he is deeply honored and that it is a profound privilege to receive this recognition but that due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments he was going to be unable to attend.

"He appreciated the gesture and noted that he hopes to have the opportunity to meet in the near future," the statement added.