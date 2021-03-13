Asian-Americans organise against hate

As the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged America, Esther Lim grew more worried by the day for her parents’ welfare and her own -- not just for their health, but their safety in the face of rising attacks against Asian-Americans.

When her friend was hurt in a hit-and-run accident -- in what she firmly believes was a hate attack -- she decided to take action.

“I wanted to do something more proactive rather than wallow in fear,” Lim, who is Korean-American, told AFP.

So Lim, 32, bought her mother pepper spray, started learning judo from her father -- and wrote “How to Report a Hate Crime,” an information booklet with advice on dealing with the police and phrases written in English to show to bystanders, to ask for help.