Suspect faces murder, possible hate crime charges

A Colorado man was facing murder and potential hate crime charges on Monday after a shooting rampage at an LGBTQ nightclub, as a US Army veteran recounted how he "went into combat mode" to quickly subdue the gunman.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was arrested following the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 18 injured, officials said.

Currently held without bond in hospital after being overpowered by club patrons, the alleged gunman will make a first court appearance in the next few days, El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen said.

Formal charges have not yet been filed but Aldrich is expected to face first-degree murder charges and "if the evidence supports bias-motivated crimes, we will charge that as well," Allen said.