Biden and Harris named Time ‘Person of the Year’

US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris were named Time magazine’s 2020 “Person of the Year” on Thursday for their election victory over Donald Trump.

“For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world,” Time said, explaining its choice.

The Democratic pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement and President Trump.

Time’s magazine cover boasts portraits of Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, with the subtitle “Changing America’s story.”

“Together, they offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket. And America bought what they were selling,” the publication said.