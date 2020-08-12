Biden chooses Kamala Harris for White House running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday picked Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president, making her the first Black woman on a major-party US presidential ticket and giving him a partner well prepared to go on the attack against Republican president Donald Trump.

With social unrest over racial injustice rocking the country for months, Biden had been under increasing pressure to select a Black woman as his running mate. Harris is also the first Asian-American on a major presidential ticket.

In Harris, a 55-year-old senator from California who made her own run for the White House, Biden gains an experienced politician already battle-tested by the rigors of the 2020 presidential campaign as they head into the final stretch of the 3 November election.

Biden on Twitter called Harris "a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants." Harris wrote on Twitter that Biden could "unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us."

Biden and Harris will appear together on Wednesday at an event in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, the campaign said.

Harris, who became only the second Black female US senator in history when elected in 2016, will be relied on to help mobilise African Americans, the Democratic Party's most loyal constituency. Four years ago, the first dip in Black voter turnout in 20 years contributed to Democrat Hillary Clinton's upset loss to Trump.