US president Joe Biden will speak broadly about foreign policy when he visits the State Department on Thursday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki disclosed this at a news briefing.

He said however, the US president will not offer specifics on policy.

Psaki reiterated that Biden believes the United States must work closely with allies on China; a relationship his Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said is arguably the most important Washington has in the world.