Blinken to seek G20 pressure on Russia to open sea lanes, warn China on Ukraine

Russia denies it is blocking any movement of grain and says Ukraine is to blame for the lack of movement, partly because of what it says are mining operations in its ports.

The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, said he expected a “candid” exchange on Ukraine in Blinken’s talks with China’s Wang, which are expected on Saturday.

“This will be another opportunity ... to convey our expectations about what we would expect China to do and not to do in the context of Ukraine,” he said.

Shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Beijing and Moscow announced a “no limits” partnership. But U.S. officials have said they have not seen China evade U.S.-led sanctions on Moscow or provide military equipment to Russia.

China, however, has refused to condemn Russia’s actions and has criticised the sweeping sanctions. U.S. officials have warned of consequences, including sanctions, should China start offering material support for Russia’s war effort.

Washington calls China its main strategic rival and is concerned it might one day attempt to take over by force the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan, just as Russia attacked Ukraine.