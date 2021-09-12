Calls for unity as divided US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

America marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday with pleas for unity at solemn ceremonies given added resonance by the messy withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and return to power of the Taliban.

At the 9/11 memorial in New York, relatives wiped away tears, their voices breaking as they read out the names of the almost 3,000 people killed in the Al-Qaeda attacks, the deadliest in history.

“We love you and we miss you,” they said as sombre violin music played at the official ceremony, attended by President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.