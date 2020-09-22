Canada witnesses increased spike in COVID-19 cases

In recent days, Canada was witnessed an increased spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the the overall caseload to 144,693, while the death toll stood at 9,223, according to health officials.

Provincial authorities have continued to report fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, including in schools, workplaces and universities, reports Xinhua news agency.

The country’s two most populous provinces of Quebec and Ontario reported surging numbers of cases on Monday.

Quebec reported 586 cases, a jump of more than 100 compared with Sunday, while Ontario’s rose to 425 from 365 a day before.

On Monday morning, Quebec declared that a second wave of the pandemic had begun in the province.

“I’m very, very very worried by the situation, to the point where I consider that now we may be in a second wave, we’re in a second wave at its beginning,” Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s public health director, told the media.