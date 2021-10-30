‘Clumsy’ US triggered submarine row with France: Biden

US president Joe Biden was on Friday called a “good Catholic” by Pope Francis, at the start of a European trip in which he also sought to end a bitter diplomatic row with France by admitting that his country had been “clumsy” in its dealings with Paris.

Arriving at the Vatican for a papal meeting that lasted more than an hour -- longer than his two predecessors were given -- Biden kicked off a European tour aimed at pushing his mantra that “America is back” after Donald Trump’s bruising years in the White House.

Biden, only the second Catholic to hold his office, said Francis had expressed pleasure that “I was a good Catholic” in the talks, which sidestepped the controversial topic of abortion.