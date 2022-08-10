US inflation falls slightly to 8.5pc in July as fuel prices dip

US inflation eased slightly in July, according to official data Wednesday, potentially taking pressure off the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates sharply while bringing a much-needed boost to president Joe Biden just months before crucial midterm elections.

With energy costs dropping in recent weeks, the consumer price index dipped to an annual rate of 8.5 per cent last month, the labor department reported, lower than markets were projecting.

Fueled by aggressive consumer spending of pandemic savings, global supply chain snarls, domestic worker shortages and Russia's war on Ukraine, inflation soared 9.1 per cent on-year in June, the highest in 40 years.

But the CPI was unchanged compared to June, a dramatic decline from the big increase in the prior month and defying expectations of a modest rise.

And when volatile food and energy prices are excluded from the calculation, the so-called core CPI rate rose just 0.3 per cent -- the smallest in four months, according to the report.

Soaring prices have continued to climb in the United States, squeezing family budgets and, by extension, Biden's popularity.

But the White House cheered the report.