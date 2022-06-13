Direct cash scheme in US aims to lift Black women out of poverty

"It's going to be a big help," she said.

Sheila is one of about 650 Black women set to get cash transfers with no conditions on how the money is spent under a program organized by GiveDirectly and the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity (GRO) Fund, two non-profit groups.

Interest in universal basic income and other guaranteed income programs is growing across the United States and beyond, with dozens of schemes and pilots taking place nationwide.

Organizers say it is the largest ever guaranteed income initiative in the U.S. South, aiming to help Black women who suffer entrenched economic inequality as a result of systemic gender and racial barriers to wealth.

In the United States, Black women make roughly 61 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men - translating to a loss of more than $23,000 a year, according to a 2019 analysis by the National Women's Law Center.

Black women in Georgia are roughly twice as likely as white women to be living in poverty, according to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, a nonprofit, and nationally they are less likely to have bounced back from Covid-19 job losses.

"We just have it hard," said Taneisha, a 32-year-old who was also accepted into the Georgia program, as she described the challenges facing Black women.

"We're always looked at to be superwoman but we can't get the superwoman level of pay, respect, and other things."