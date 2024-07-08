Biden faces crucial week in fight for his reelection bid

US President Joe Biden faces a critical week Monday that will test his standing at home and abroad, as moves to force him to quit his fight for a second White House term gather pace.

The 81-year-old has so far defied calls to step aside, after a disastrous debate against election rival Donald Trump last month threw into stark relief fears that he is too old to serve as president until 2029.

Allies have warned he needs to do more to convince his party and the public that, as he insists, only he can beat Trump at the ballot box.