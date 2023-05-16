Biden-McCarthy debt talks to resume after new default warning

President Joe Biden and Republican leaders are set to reconvene Tuesday for crunch talks on raising US borrowing limits, with a possible debt default now just weeks away.

The Treasury has warned of “catastrophic” economic consequences if the US runs out of cash to pay its bills, which would leave it unable to pay federal workers and trigger a likely surge in interest rates with knock-on effects for businesses and mortgage holders across the country—and financial markets around the world.

Fresh data reinforces the prospect of default “potentially as early as 1 June,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Monday in a letter to House speaker Kevin McCarthy.