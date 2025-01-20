What we know about Trump’s planned executive orders after swearing-in

Trump plans to take a flurry of executive actions aimed at cracking down on legal and illegal immigration and ramping up deportations after he enters the White House on Monday, an incoming Trump administration official said.

Trump intends to declare illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency to support the construction of a border wall and send additional troops to the border, the official said.

Trump will issue a sweeping proclamation that aims to block access to all asylum at the Mexico border, the official said. He will also issue an order intended to end birthright citizenship for U.S.-born children whose parents lack legal immigration status, the official said.

Citing the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the official said in a briefing: "The federal government will not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens born in the United States. We are also going to enhance vetting and screening of illegal aliens."

The U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment provides for granting citizenship to "all persons born or naturalized in the United States." Any move by Trump to end birthright citizenship would face a legal challenge.