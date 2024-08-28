Trump, Harris agree to 10 September TV debate

Calling ABC “by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business,” Trump said the network had given him assurances that the debate in Philadelphia would be “fair and equitable.”

But the Harris campaign -- which had been pushing for a clash with mics switched on throughout -- responded by accusing Trump of moving the goalposts and was coy about whether it was accepting the terms.

“Both candidates have publicly made clear their willingness to debate with unmuted mics for the duration of the debate to fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates -- but it appears Donald Trump is letting his handlers overrule him. Sad!” the Harris campaign said in a statement.