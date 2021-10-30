France, US seek to ease tension over arms export rules

The two governments pledged to “identify steps to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of defence export authorisations,” the statement added.

France has been seeking clarity over a set of US arms export controls known as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), which allow Washington to block the re-export of sensitive US components embedded in foreign weapons.

French and European defence companies have blamed ITAR for hampering their exports to third countries in the past, while US arms firms have campaigned to keep the rules flexible enough to avoid putting too tight a lid on their own arms sales.

“We reached a number of bilateral cooperation agreements, several of which are critical in my view, firstly on arms exports,” Macron told reporters after meeting Biden.