Gunman kills 8, takes own life in Indianapolis: Police

At least eight people were killed in a shooting in the US city of Indianapolis by a gunman who is believed to have then killed himself, police said.

The victims were all found at a Fedex facility near the international airport where the shooting took place late Thursday, police spokeswoman Genae Cook told a news conference, adding several others had been taken to hospital.

One man who said he works at the plant told local broadcaster WISH-TV he saw the gunman start shooting and heard more than 10 gunshots.