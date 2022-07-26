Trump returns to Washington for first time since 2020 defeat

Donald Trump returns Tuesday to Washington for the first time since he left the White House after a failed attempt to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

Trump, increasingly teasing a bid to win back the presidency in 2024, is set to address the America First Policy Institute, a think tank run by allies.

He'll be appearing in a city riveted by weeks of hearings held by a Democratic-run House of Representatives committee on the 6 January, 2021 riot where Trump supporters stormed Congress, trying to stop certification of the election result.

The Republican continues repeatedly to push his lie in speeches that he was robbed of victory in 2020, but America First Policy Institute spokesman Marc Lotter said Trump would be looking ahead, rather than back.