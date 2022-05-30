Historic leftist win in first round of Colombian presidential vote

Colombians clamouring for “change” gave a leftist ex-guerrilla an historic lead Sunday in a first round of presidential elections that will culminate in a runoff against a maverick outsider in June.

With more than 99 per cent of votes counted, preliminary results showed 62-year-old Gustavo Petro, a former Bogota mayor, taking 40.3 per cent.

He now has a shot at becoming Colombia’s first-ever leftist president and wresting power from the political and economic elites historically at the helm.

Rodolfo Hernandez, a 77-year-old millionaire and himself an ex-mayor, came out of left field to snatch second place with 28 per cent of the vote, denying Petro the 50 per cent-plus needed for an outright, first-round win.