House cancels session after police warn of possible plot on Capitol

The US House of Representatives canceled its planned Thursday session, after the Capitol Police warned on Wednesday that a militia group could be plotting to breach the building that was subjected to a deadly attack on 6 January.

The House had been scheduled to debate and vote on a police reform bill, but a Democratic aide said plans changed due in part to the police warning, based on intelligence that "an identified militia group" could present a security threat.

The Senate will convene as planned to begin debating president Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19-relief bill on Thursday.

Authorities have said right-wing extremists were among a mob of supporters of former president Donald Trump that stormed the Capitol on 6 January, interrupting the formal certification of Biden's election victory.