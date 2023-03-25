Biden, Trudeau united against authoritarian regimes after China-Russia summit

US president Joe Biden and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau presented a united front on Friday against authoritarian regimes as Biden visited the Canadian capital days after the leaders of China and Russia held a Moscow summit.

Images of Biden and Trudeau standing side by side in Ottawa announcing agreements including on semiconductors and migration represented a counter point to the scene in Moscow days ago.

There, Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin professed friendship and pledged closer ties as Russia struggles to make gains in what the West considers an unjust invasion of Ukraine.

At a joint news conference with Trudeau, Biden questioned the level of China and Russia's cooperation, noting that China has not provided weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine.