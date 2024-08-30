Harris vows tougher approach on migration, supports weapons for Israel

Kamala Harris vowed a tougher approach to migration along the US southern border and said she would not withhold weapons to Israel, in her first interview with a major news organisation since becoming the Democratic nominee for president.

In the interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash, Harris sought to show she is in command of the issues and give Americans a sense of her policy positions with little more than two months until Election Day on Nov. 5.

Harris said she would renew a push for comprehensive border legislation that would tighten migration into the United States, and vowed to "enforce our laws" against border crossings.

"We have laws that have to be followed and enforced, that address and deal with people who cross our border illegally, and there should be consequence," Harris said.

She also hewed closely to President Joe Biden's strong support of Israel and rejected calls from some in the Democratic Party that Washington should rethink sending weapons to Israel because of the heavy Palestinian death toll in Gaza.