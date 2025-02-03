Trump appears to spare Britain tariffs - for now

US President Donald Trump indicated Sunday that he would not immediately impose tariffs on Britain, as he suggested that the European Union could be line for levies like those imposed on Canada, Mexico and China.

Trump has already launched a full-fledged trade war on the grounds that he wants the countries targeted, Washington’s three leading trading partners, to do more to stem the flow of migrants and illicit drugs into the country.

But the Republican president, who only returned to the White House less than a fortnight ago, has indicated he also wants to punish trade partners for running deficits with the United States.