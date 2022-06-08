Kamala Harris announces migration funds as Mexico snubs Americas summit

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced a fresh $1.9 billion in private sector funding to boost jobs in hopes of reducing migration from Central America, at a Latin America summit in Los Angeles snubbed by the leaders of Mexico and other affected countries.

Harris has been given the unenviable task of tackling the root causes of rising migration into the United States, an issue seized upon by the rival Republican Party that has turned into a top priority for President Joe Biden at a week-long Summit of the Americas.

A day before Biden’s arrival, Harris unveiled $1.9 billion in commitments by businesses—in addition to $1.2 billion announced last year—for the impoverished and violence-ravaged so-called Northern Triangle of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.