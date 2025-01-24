Trump declassifies JFK, RFK, Martin Luther King Jr assassination files

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday declassifying files on the 1960s assassinations of president John F Kennedy, his brother Robert F Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

"A lot of people have been waiting for this for years, for decades," Trump told reporters as he signed the order in the Oval Office of the White House. "Everything will be revealed."

After signing the order, Trump passed the pen he used to an aide, saying "Give that to RFK Jr," the president's nominee to become secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The National Archives has released tens of thousands of records in recent years related to the 22 November, 1963 assassination of president Kennedy but held thousands back, citing national security concerns.