Carney’s Liberals win Canada election defined by Trump

“They want our resources, they want our water, they want our land, they want our country. They can’t have it.”

When the CBC projection was announced, cheers of joy erupted at the Ottawa venue where Liberal supporters were watching the results.

“I’m happy in the sense that we’ve got somebody that can speak to Mr. Trump on his level,” said Dorothy Goubault, 72. “Mr. Trump is a business person. Mr. Carney is a business person, and I think they can both relate.”

Before Trudeau resigned, Trump had mocked him, calling the prime minister “governor” as he urged Canada to become the 51st US state.

Goubault said she expects that mockery to stop.

“It’s not the governor anymore, it’s the prime minister of Canada, and it’s not the 51st state anymore. It’s ‘We are Canada!’”

Liberal lawmaker and a member of Carney’s cabinet, Steven Guilbeault, tied the outcome to Trump.

“The numerous attacks by President Trump on the Canadian economy, but not just the economy, on our sovereignty and our very identity, I think have really mobilised Canadians, and I think they saw in Prime Minister Carney someone who has experience on the world stage,” he told the CBC.