The charges facing Donald Trump and what happens next

The legally and politically explosive case stems from Trump's retention of classified documents after he left the White House in January 2021.

Hundreds of documents were recovered by the FBI in a raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida after he failed to comply with a subpoena to hand them over.

The twice-impeached Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Florida following an investigation by special counsel Jack Smith.

The indictment has not been unsealed yet -- Trump is to appear in a Miami court on Tuesday -- but according to one of his lawyers, Trump faces seven charges.

Jim Trusty, in an interview with CNN, said that while Trump is not accused of spying, some of the charges involve alleged violations of the Espionage Act.

These include unlawful retention of "national defense information" and concealing records with the intent to obstruct or impede a federal investigation.