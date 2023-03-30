Biden sees ‘turning point’ for democracy, offers funding push

“I believe this is the defining challenge of our age and, today, we can say with pride that the democracies of the world are getting stronger, not weaker,” Biden said.

“Autocracies of the world are getting weaker, not stronger,” Biden said.

His optimism stands in contrast to the latest annual report from the Swedish-based V-Dem Institute, which found that global advances in democracy over the past 35 years had been wiped out.

Freedom House, the US-backed research group, said that democracy deteriorated last year, although it also saw a growing number of bright spots.

Addressing the summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the world was undergoing a “dramatic upheaval” in which democratic values are “under assault,” pointing to rising attacks and restrictions on media and human rights defenders.

“Today, we see more and more despotism and less and less enlightenment,” Guterres said.