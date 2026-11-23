Nvidia on Monday said on Monday it was reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, effective immediately, an extraordinary reversal that followed calls from US President Donald Trump for his return after Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The reversal, which sent shares soaring 33 per cent, came after the board said it saw no national security risk in the return of Huang, who had also allegedly carried on affairs with at least two Nvidia employees.