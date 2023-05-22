Three years after George Floyd: hopes dashed, progress mixed

Angela Harrelson

For George Floyd’s aunt, among the most notable developments after her nephew’s death is “the acknowledgement that systemic racism exists.”

“The conversation is different. People are more open, especially white America, about talking about race relations,” Harrelson tells AFP in front of “George Floyd Square,” the makeshift memorial erected where the 46-year-old was killed in the northern US city of Minneapolis.

“People always ask, ‘Do you think it’s getting better?’ Yes,” she says.

She points to the conviction of the police officers involved in Floyd’s death, the reforms in Minneapolis law enforcement, and diversity programs at universities.

“Is there more work to do? Yes. Will there be more police killings? Yes, there will,” she says.

That is why the work must go on.

“Twenty years from now, 50 years from now, 100 years from now, the goal is not to hold a sign that says ‘Black Lives Matter.’ And until we can do that... that’s when we know we have arrived. That’s the goal.”