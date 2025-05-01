Rubio asks Pakistan to condemn Kashmir attack, cooperate

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday called on Pakistan to condemn the attack in Kashmir and cooperate in an investigation while also encouraging India to de-escalate, in telephone calls with both sides.

In the call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio "spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on 22 April in Pahalgam," the tourist hub in Indian-administered Kashmir, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.