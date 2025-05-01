Rubio asks Pakistan to condemn Kashmir attack, cooperate
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday called on Pakistan to condemn the attack in Kashmir and cooperate in an investigation while also encouraging India to de-escalate, in telephone calls with both sides.
In the call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio "spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on 22 April in Pahalgam," the tourist hub in Indian-administered Kashmir, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.
Rubio "urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack," she said in a statement.
In a separate phone call with India's top diplomat Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Rubio voiced solidarity but also encouraged caution as India accuses Pakistan of backing the attack and calls for retaliation.
"The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism," Bruce said.
"He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia."