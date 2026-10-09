Trump administration freezes green cards for Microsoft, IT firms, probes universities

The US suspended Microsoft, major IT outsourcers and software maker Adobe from a key green-card program on Thursday while opening probes into nine top universities, widening a crackdown it says targets fraud and protects American jobs.

Since taking office, US President Donald Trump has pursued a broad effort to reduce the number of foreign-born people in the US and curtail their pathway to residence and citizenship. Thursday's twin actions mark the broadest strike yet against skilled-worker immigration programs — potentially cutting off a common path to permanent residency for foreign tech workers — while putting some of the country's top research universities on notice.

"There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has abused the system more than Microsoft," Vice President JD Vance said. He said the company laid off 6,000 American workers last year while benefiting from 6,300 H-1B temporary worker visas and nearly 3,000 green cards.