Peru president sacks PM accused of domestic violence

Peruvian president Pedro Castillo dumped his prime minister Friday just three days after appointing him, amid outrage over revelations he was accused of domestic violence in 2016.

"I have decided to recompose the cabinet," the president said, meaning prime minister Hector Valer Pinto is out. The leftist Castillo announced the change in a brief television address in which he did not mention Valer Pinto by name.