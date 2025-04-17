Trump says ‘joke’ Harvard should be stripped of funds

US President Donald Trump called Harvard a “joke” Wednesday and said it should lose its government research contracts after the top university refused demands that it accept outside political supervision.

Trump’s administration had also formally asked the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to revoke the famed seat of learning’s tax-exempt status, US media reported, just a day after the president first made the threat.

“Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds.”