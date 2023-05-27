Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

President Joe Biden said Friday that Democratic and Republican negotiators were on the verge of resolving a debt ceiling standoff, as the deadline for a potentially catastrophic US default was pushed back to 5 June.

“It's very close and I'm optimistic,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “I'm hopeful we'll know by tonight whether we're going to be able to have a deal.”

Although there was no indication of an imminent public announcement, it was the strongest sign yet that the drama in Washington might end, allowing the government to borrow and avoid a default that would likely trigger a recession and send shockwaves through the global economy.