White House slams 'blatantly wrong' court decision blocking Trump tariffs

The White House on Thursday blasted a federal court's decision to block many of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, marking a major setback to his trade strategy.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has moved to redraw his country's trade ties with the world while using tariffs as a negotiating tactic to pressure foreign governments to the table.

But the stop-start rollout of levies, impacting both friend and foe, has roiled markets and snarled supply chains.

The three-judge Court of International Trade ruled Wednesday that Trump had overstepped his authority, and barred most of the duties announced since he took office.

The White House called this ruling "blatantly wrong" on social media, expressing confidence that the decision would be overturned on appeal.

Attorneys for the Trump administration have filed an appeal against the ruling, which gave the White House 10 days to complete the process of halting affected tariffs.