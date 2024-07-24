Democratic delegates say Harris ‘only one’ to replace Biden

But with the 81-year-old president’s withdrawal on Sunday, those 3,900-plus party stalwarts were suddenly relieved from their commitment and had to consider who to select as their new flag-bearer.

While free to pick whomever they wanted, signals quickly came from Democratic figureheads -- including Biden -- that Vice President Harris was the best choice, with any opposition likely to open more divisions at a time of crisis.

For Peters, a 36-year-old director of an LGBTQ center, Harris is the “unifying candidate that we have -- the only one.”

Acknowledging concerns that delegates were rushing in their decision to back Harris, Peters argued that given the circumstances of the shortened timeline, the safest bet was to back “a person that is proven and that has that support by a majority of Americans.”

“There is no good way to do this, and the more time that we spend looking at other candidates... is a waste of time when we could be talking about the danger that is Donald Trump,” he said.