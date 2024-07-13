'I'm OK,' Biden insists on return to campaign trail

US President Joe Biden returned to the campaign trail Friday seeking to reassure voters and Democrats alike about his fitness for office, after a major news conference failed to silence calls for him to quit.

"We've got to finish the job. And I promise you I am OK," the 81-year-old told supporters at a diner in Northville in the battleground state of Michigan, which he must win in November to beat Donald Trump.

Biden was to give a speech later in Detroit warning of the "nightmare" of a second Trump term under a hard-right manifesto that his campaign is pinning to the former president.

But the drumbeat of Democrats urging Biden to step aside kept getting louder, with 19 lawmakers having now openly called on him not to seek reelection following a disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27.

The bloodletting continued despite a defiant Biden insisting in a high-stakes press conference at a NATO summit in Washington on Thursday that he would run again, and win.