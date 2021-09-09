Taliban legitimacy will have to be ‘earned’: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that the Taliban would have to earn legitimacy from the world, after talks with allies on how to present a united front to the hard line new government in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban seek international legitimacy. Any legitimacy -- any support -- will have to be earned,” Blinken told reporters at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany, after leading a 20-nation ministerial virtual meeting on the Afghan crisis.

A senior State Department official said all countries were broadly on the same page on dealing with the Taliban caretaker government -- including Pakistan, historically the insurgents’ ally.