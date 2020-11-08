Trump not to concede any time soon, indicate aides and allies

After the declaration on Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden had won the race for the White House, Republican president Donald Trump and his allies made one thing clear: he does not plan to concede anytime soon.

The president, who has spent months trying to undermine the election results with unproven allegations of fraud, pledged on Saturday to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn state results that gave Biden the win in Tuesday’s vote. Trump aides and Republican allies, while somewhat conflicted on how to proceed, largely supported his strategy or remained silent.