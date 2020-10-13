Trump tells fans on post-COVID comeback tour: ‘I feel so powerful’

Deprived of his beloved campaign trail for 10 days by COVID-19, president Donald Trump took centre stage again Monday in Florida, vowing that he is in “great shape” with 22 days to go until he faces Joe Biden in the election.

“I went through it and now they say I’m immune,” Trump told a cheering crowd in Sanford, near Orlando, few of whom wore masks.

“I feel so powerful. I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women, just give you a big fat kiss.”

Trump’s medical team announced he had tested negative and was no longer contagious as he jetted to Florida—the first of four battleground states he plans to visit over the next four days. His claim of immunity is unproven.